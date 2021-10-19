Police said an Amazon driver dressed as a woman filmed girls in a shopping center bathroom.

Following a months-long investigation, an Amazon driver was arrested on Monday and faces a slew of child pornography charges.

When a client at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Massachusetts reported a male sneaking into a women’s washroom, the Wrentham Police began investigating Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Guerrero is accused of donning a blonde wig, sneaking into the lavatory, and filming females aged 12 to 15 with a pen camera connected to a shoe, according to Boston 25 News.

In a statement, the agency explained that “pen cameras are readily concealed surveillance cameras that have the potential to record video and photographs on Micro SD cards housed within the pen.” “Any device, including cell phones and laptops, can then be used to transfer the photographs or video captured.” Guerrero was nowhere to be found when police arrived. Security footage, on the other hand, allowed them to determine his identity and profession, and they were able to secure a warrant for his arrest as a result.

Guerrero was first detained in early September during a traffic check and charged with photographing an unsuspecting naked person. Shortly after, he was released on bond.

Officers were eventually able to get a search warrant for his personal vehicle and cellphone. During these searches, Guerrero was located in possession of 12 recordings of unsuspecting women and girls in various degrees of undress, which was enough to charge him with 12 counts of child pornography possession.

Five of the victims were found to be under the age of 18, with some being as young as eight and eleven years old. One video in particular appeared to have been shot through the window of a child’s bedroom while they were getting ready.

Following his arrest on Monday night, Guerrero was set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday morning.

The Wrentham Police Department issued a post on Facebook saying, “This investigation is active and ongoing, involving various law enforcement agencies from multiple states.” “At the proper moment, we will release additional details. We want to express our gratitude to the Cohasset Police Department for their important help and resources in this inquiry. Detective Robert O’Connell of the Wrentham Police Department can be reached at 508-384-2121 if anyone has information about this case.” “We’ve been informed that a driver who delivered our products was arrested as part of an ongoing criminal investigation and. This is a condensed version of the information.