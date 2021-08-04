Police said a woman kept her mother’s mummified body wrapped in newspapers at home.

After her mother’s body was allegedly discovered mummified and wrapped in newspaper in the home they shared, a 54-year-old woman from Arkansas was arrested on charges of financial identity fraud and abuse of a corpse.

According to a report given with Arkansas Online by the authorities, Geanee Pike was arrested by officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after her mother, Gloria Pike, was reported missing by her brother George Maness.

Despite the fact that the two live in separate houses on the same property, Maness informed police in July that he hadn’t seen his sister since August 2020 and that she had Stage 4 breast cancer the last time he spoke with her.

Following Maness’ allegation on July 21, police said they attempted to reach Gloria Pike many times but were unsuccessful because her daughter allegedly told them that her mother was living with an unknown acquaintance in a hidden location.

Geanee Pike refused to allow the police to inspect the property she shared with her mother, and according to the police report, she informed them she didn’t have access to Gloria Pike’s credit card or bank account.

Officers discovered Gloria Pike’s card had completed a transaction in Lincoln on July 27 at a Dollar General shop after receiving a subpoena on her bank account data, with subsequent security footage showing “Geanee Pike using her missing mother’s check card.”

Officers stated that they discovered the house in “deplorable living conditions,” with no running water and human feces and urine stored in buckets throughout the residence, after being granted a search warrant for financial identity fraud.

The officers subsequently located a mummified body wrapped in newspaper and bedding in an area near Geanee Pike’s bedroom, and the body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to be positively identified and the cause of death determined.

According to the report, Geanee Pike informed authorities that her mother died in late 2020 but that she did not want to disclose it, so she covered her body with newspapers and bedding.

The 54-year-old is also accused of claiming that her mother owes her money. This is a condensed version of the information.