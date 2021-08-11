Police said a McDonald’s employee staged an armed robbery to split money with the gunman.

A Texas teenager has been charged with planning an armed robbery at the McDonald’s where he works.

Nicholas Brinkman, 17, is charged with aggravated robbery after an incident on August 9 at a fast-food restaurant in Spring.

Deputies from Harris County Precinct 4 responded to a robbery report at the McDonald’s restaurant at 22815 Cypresswood Drive, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The manager then told deputies that his employee Brinkman was robbed at gunpoint for all of the money at the drive-thru.

Following an examination of the surveillance film, it was discovered that Brinkman had planned the armed robbery with the suspect in order for them to share the money. This was eventually admitted to the police by the 17-year-old.

The second suspect has yet to be identified or located by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

“Aggravated Robbery was filed against Nicholas Brinkman, who was detained and put into the Harris County Jail. “At this moment, his bond and court date have not been set,” Constable Mark Herman said in a statement.

A representative from McDonald’s has been contacted for comment.

The New York Police Department asked the public for assistance last month in identifying a guy accused of robbing a number of McDonald’s outlets in the Bronx.

On April 20, the suspect allegedly approached a 20-year-old female McDonald’s employee at 279 East 149 Street in the South Bronx and forced her to take $52 from the register before fleeing.

He’s also suspected of stabbing a 31-year-old female employee at a McDonald’s on 925 Hunts Point Avenue in Foxhurst at 1:15 a.m. on April 26 and stealing $109 from the register.

The suspect is also accused of displaying a knife to a 25-year-old female McDonald’s employee at 1600 Boston Road in Charlotte Gardens on June 10 and pulling a knife on a 30-year-old male McDonald’s employee at 2870 3rd Avenue in the South Bronx just before 1 a.m. on June 14.

The perpetrator was able to flee with $100 and $105 during these two robberies, respectively.

According to the NYPD, the man robbed a Family Dollar shop with a knife.