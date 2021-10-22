Police said a man with a tattooed face attempted to rape a woman sleeping next to his boyfriend.

According to authorities, a man with a severely tattooed face and body attempted to rap a woman in bed while her partner slept next to her.

On May 30, a 46-year-old registered sex offender named Michael Campbell allegedly pulled down a woman’s pants and underwear while her partner slept next to her. According to charges filed in Greene County, Missouri, Campbell then proceeded to grind his body against hers.

Campbell was chased out of the house by her boyfriend, who had awoken. Campbell is said to have fled the scene on a bicycle. When confronted with the allegations, he denied any misconduct. According to The Smoking Gun, he said the woman made sexual approaches toward him in a bathroom, but he “told her no” because he “had a curfew and wanted to go.”

Campbell was apprehended and charged with attempted rape in the first degree. He is being jailed in a Missouri county jail on a $100,000 bail.

Campbell’s body and face are almost totally tattooed in black. A pentagram on his forehead, Celtic knots on his cheeks and temples, a bulldog, and a giant polka dot bowtie on his throat are among his face tattoos. Several of Campbell’s tattoos, according to prosecutors, indicate proof of his suspected white nationalist beliefs.

Campbell was found guilty of assault, property damage, and violating an order of protection in Greene County last year. For the charges, he was sentenced to six months in prison.

Campbell was charged with third-degree assault in July 2018. Prosecutors said the Springfield News-Leader that he repeatedly hit another man in the face for not flushing the toilet after each use.

Prosecutors said at the time that the alleged assault was “a disproportionate response to the behavior, suggesting that there is another motivation for the assault, or that he is unstable enough that any person could become his victim as a result of any small thing perceived…as a slight against him.”

In the case, he pleaded not guilty.

Campbell was found guilty of attempted sexual assault in the first degree for an event in Denver, Colorado on March 20, 1995. He was 20 years old at the time and accused of attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl.

He was arrested in 2011 for being within 500 feet of a playground or public place. This is a condensed version of the information.