Police said a man put ‘I Heart Being White’ stickers on cars outside a Mexican restaurant.

After posting “I [love symbol]being white” stickers on cars and in a restaurant toilet, a man in Cary, North Carolina, was detained on Monday and charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation, according to local police.

According to Captain John Reeves, a spokeswoman for the Cary Police Department, John Michael Kantz, 60, was arrested for posting the stickers in and around two separate Mexican eateries in the neighborhood.

Reeves told The News & Observer that the stickers were found on cars parked outside the On the Border restaurant on Walnut Street and inside a lavatory at Totopos Street Food and Tequila on Kildaire Farm Road on Saturday.

For the stickers in the restroom and on vehicles, Kantz was also charged with vandalism. His bond was set at $500, but police said he was remained in detention as of Tuesday.

North Carolina’s version of a hate crime is ethnic intimidation. Because of someone’s race, color, religion, nationality, or country of birth, it is a misdemeanor to “attack another person, or destroy or deface the property of another person, or threaten to do any such act.”

On Saturday, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., the instances were reported. The investigation is still underway, said to Capt. Reeves, who did not indicate whether there are any other suspects in the case.

On the Border said it was cooperating with law enforcement to “identify the individuals and take proper action” in a statement to The News & Observer on Tuesday.

The restaurant issued a statement saying, “We detest the behavior of these individuals and stand in solidarity with all communities of color.” “We will never condone such behavior, and these people are no longer welcome in our establishments.”

Although North Carolina does not have a hate crime law, Democratic state senators are working to enact legislation in the General Assembly that would broaden safeguards and enhance penalties for such attacks.

State Senator Jay Chaudhuri, a Democrat, has introduced previous hate crimes measures in the General Assembly, but they have yet to be heard by the Republican-controlled legislature.

