Police said a family massacre was prompted by an alleged shooter spotting an 11-year-old in the yard.

According to the Associated Press, Bryan Riley, a U.S. Marine accused of murdering a family of four in Lakeland, Florida on Sunday, was troubled by delusions that the individuals he killed were child sex traffickers holding hostage a fictitious girl named Amber.

Riley was on his way to assist with Hurricane Ida relief efforts when he came across Justice Gleason mowing his grass with his 11-year-old daughter in the yard, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Riley confronted Gleason before being ordered to leave, believing that God had sent him to save the girl. Riley was frequently assured by Gleason that there was no one named Amber who resided at the house.

“This was all made up by him,” Judd explained. “There were no sex trafficking victims in that house.”

Riley, who is charged with murder and other offenses in the slayings, dropped by the dead family’s Lakeland home briefly the day before after going to a nearby friend’s house to get a first aid kit, according to Judd.

Riley, wearing body armor, had three guns with him and fired at least 100 shots in the main house and a smaller one in the back, where Catherine Delgado, 62, was the first to be slain, according to Judd.

Riley was shot in the abdomen but is not life-threatening, according to Judd. Law enforcement officers fired around 60 shots in a gun duel, leaving Riley with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Riley eventually gave up.

“He was a coward,” she said. A complete coward. He has the appearance of a man, but he is not one. Judd told reporters, “He’s a sniveling coward.”

Despite being shot numerous times, the 11-year-old girl survived the attack and has endured four operations, according to Judd.

Riley fired his way into the house, murdered their dog, and then attacked everyone who was hiding in the toilet, she told investigators. Riley constantly inquired about Amber, then counted down—three, two, one—before shooting her and abandoning her, according to Amber.

According to Judd, the girl pretended to be dead and survived despite wounds to her legs, hand, and abdomen.

The sheriff explained, “That’s why she’s alive today.”

Gleason, 40, and his 33-year-old are the victims.