Police said a dead woman was dismembered and buried in her backyard by squatters who had moved into her home.

According to the Investigative Team of local television station KLAS-TV, the body of 82-year-old Lucille Payne was discovered buried in the backyard of her home on Shore Breeze Drive in April of this year (I-Team).

According to homicide investigators, Payne lived alone and had no close family, thus her body went uncovered when she died in 2018. Payne’s body was discovered by a group of squatters who took over her home after noticing that it appeared to be abandoned, according to the authorities.

“Several folks decided after they found her that they were going to dismember her body and bury her,” Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told KLAS-TV. “And then, fraudulently, drain her funds and auction off her stuff.” Payne’s neighbors claimed her house had been vacant for years, but authorities did not suspect her until they received a tip in April.

“She wasn’t buried very deeply,” Spencer told the television station, so finding Payne’s body didn’t take long.

“An officer began moving earth and discovered her arm inside a shallow grave in the backyard,” he explained.

Payne’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office in August, due to stab wounds and blunt force injuries. According to Spencer, while authorities originally assumed Payne was murdered, new evidence has revealed that she died several years before her body was recovered in April.

“Our next-door neighbors confirmed for us that they had heard excavating in the preceding couple of weeks,” Spencer said. “There was so much work to be done to ensure that we uncovered every possible scenario that had transpired.” A number of Payne’s items, including her automobile, were sold by the squatters. According to KLAS-TV, the suspected defendants are currently facing charges relating to selling Payne’s belongings and unlawful burial.

