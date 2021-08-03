Police Respond to Surfside Collapse on Body Camera Video, ‘This is Huge, Humongous’

The commotion in the minutes following the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South is captured on police body camera video released Tuesday by the town of Surfside, Florida.

First responders can be seen urgently searching for injured survivors in the film. Inside the chaotic debris that was left when 12 stories of the South Florida condominium collapsed in the early hours of the morning, people can be heard shouting out for aid from police officers and other rescue workers. City officials released multiple streams of body camera footage on Monday, showing the perspectives of many first responders as they arrive at the chaotic post-collapse scene.

In one video, a police officer slowly realizes the scope of the devastation as he walks through the dust and pitch-black chambers.

“I don’t think the building collapsed, but it seems like the roof and the drive-through collapsed, and I’m looking for injuries,” the officer tells a dispatcher before returning to shouting out for potential victims.

On his radio, the audibly surprised officer can be heard saying, “Captain, the Champlain Towers, the building collapsed.”

“Is there anyone there?” Is there anyone hurt down here?” The officer yells again, and the rubble responds with a muffled, weak response.

As she is illuminated by the officer’s illumination, a woman speaks from the darkness: “Yes, an elderly lady, please.”

In another body camera footage, the stunned cop can be heard telling another first responder, “Dude, the building just collapsed.” “Everything back there is crumbled… Firefighters are on their way. This is enormous, to say the least.”

As first responders call out for trapped survivors, partially collapsed concrete columns, twisted steel, and automobiles covered in a thick layer of rubble are wedged inside the remaining floors. An eerie dusting of dust continues to fall on the emergency workers on the scene, both inside and outside the collapsed structure.

The June disaster claimed the lives of 98 persons in all. Some family members are said to have submitted DNA samples to verify that their loved ones were appropriately identified following the incident.

