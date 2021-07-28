Police-recorded hate crimes disproportionately identify black people as perpetrators: report

According to a new analysis by multiple civil rights organizations calling for better safeguards under hate crime laws, police reports of hate crimes disproportionately designate Black persons as perpetrators.

The research, which was released on Wednesday, is a comprehensive nationwide evaluation of hate crime laws that illustrates where they differ. There were also several problems in data collecting and reporting, according to the report. Despite the fact that the majority of hate crimes in the United States are committed by white people motivated by racial or ethnic prejudice, Black Americans are disproportionately recorded as the perpetrators.

According to the research, law enforcement identified Black Americans as perpetrators of hate crimes at a rate 1.6 to 3.6 times greater than the size of the state’s Black population in at least 13 states.

“Despite the fact that persons of color are significantly more likely to be victims of hate violence, the incidents of hate violence that are actually documented by police… are disproportionately those alleged to have been committed by Black individuals,” the report stated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the research, hate crime laws in the United States are uneven and provide insufficient methods for combating bias-motivated violence more than half a century after they were modified.

As a result of bias in the criminal justice system, several statutes intended to protect racial minorities and marginalized groups are less effective, according to the report, due to the intricacy of hate violence.

Existing rules may even deter victims of hate crimes from coming forward, according to the report’s authors.

“We believe this is the first report to bring together a state-by-state analysis along so many dimensions… with a focus on racial justice and criminal justice reform,” said Naomi Goldberg, LGBTQ program director for the Movement Advancement Project, which collaborated on the report with over 15 national civil rights organizations.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC, the National Center for Transgender Equality, and the Southern Poverty Law Center are among the civil rights organizations in the coalition. It was an unusual collaboration in the advocacy sphere, according to Goldberg.

Judy Shepard, head of the Matthew Shepard Foundation, wrote a preface for the study, which is named after her son, Matthew Shepard, whose death in 1998 paved the way for LGBTQ rights. This is a condensed version of the information.