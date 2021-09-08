Police raided a Florida ‘drug house’ with enough fentanyl to kill 481K people.

Authorities in Florida shut down a “drug house” on Tuesday and confiscated 916 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill 481,000 people, they claimed.

On Wednesday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) posted on Facebook that its officers had raided a home near Palm Coast.

Brian Pirraglia, the home’s owner, and Michael Connelly, a tenant, were both arrested on drug paraphernalia charges. According to the FCSO, both guys have criminal backgrounds.

Officers discovered 510 grams of fentanyl in a large plastic bag and 406 grams of fentanyl in a plastic jar labeled “protein” during a check of the kitchen. Pirraglia told officials that the bag was a gift from a neighbor and that he had no idea what was in it, according to FCSO. The granular material in the jar, he added, was “protein.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, “These two poison peddlers possessed enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people, which is more than the population of Flagler and St. Johns County combined.” “Our Special Investigations Unit has done another fantastic job. I’m happy of their perseverance in removing 916 grams of poison off our streets, as well as our SWAT team’s safe execution of the search warrant.”

Fentanyl is a Schedule II prescription medicine, which means it has a high risk of abuse. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more strong than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Patients with chronic pain are frequently prescribed it. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the “most common” substances involved in overdose deaths.

Synthetic opioids were implicated in roughly 73 percent of all opioid-related deaths in 2019, according to the CDC. This isn’t due to an increase of prescriptions, but rather to the fact that they’re being made illegally.

According to the CDC’s website, “previous reports have indicated that increases in synthetic opioid-related deaths have been correlated with the number of drug submissions obtained by law enforcement that test positive for fentanyl but not with fentanyl prescribing rates.”

“These reports suggest that deaths involving synthetic opioids are on the rise. This is a condensed version of the information.