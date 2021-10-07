Police in Virginia Beach claim they are unable to stop a neighbor from making monkey noises at a black family.

Police in Virginia Beach say they’re powerless to stop a neighbor from shouting racial obscenities and monkey noises at a Black family.

For the past five years, Jannique Martinez, her husband, and their three children have resided on Jessamine Court in Virginia Beach.

For the most part, her family has had to deal with loud music and demeaning conduct, she told The Virginian-Pilot. “For us, this is life, and it’s comforting to know that no one is looking out for us. There is no one—no law, “she stated “I’m not going to be able to live like this.” Martinez told CNN that her family’s nightmare began when her neighbor installed blinking lights on a sensor that activated anytime her family or others in the area left or entered their homes.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

“Loud music starts playing when the sensors are engaged,” she told the network. “He changes the music depending on whose family is playing it.” She claims that her neighbor has suddenly started making monkey noises everytime her family goes out or returns home. According to her, the conduct worsened after her family reported to the police, with her neighbor now playing tapes with racial obscenities.

“I’m not going to lie, if I had any imagination, this is how it would have turned out,” she continued. “I would never sign up for something like this.” The Virginia Beach Police Department said they are powerless to take action against the neighbor in a statement issued on Twitter last week.

“The VBPD has responded to multiple calls for nuisance/loud music complaints on Jessamine Court over the past several months,” according to the statement.

Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5KVUnhvJRX

“Regardless of how heinous and insulting the neighbors’ activities are, the city attorney and Virginia magistrates have independently ruled that the conduct described thus far do not reach to the threshold of criminal behavior as defined by Virginia law.

“This indicates that the VBPD lacked the jurisdiction to interfere, and warrants were denied. We’ll keep a careful eye on the situation, examine concerns, and offer assistance when it’s legal. This is a condensed version of the information.