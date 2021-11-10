Police in Minneapolis allegedly told a man who called 911 to report a shooting to ask for more money.

Police allegedly told a Minneapolis man who called 911 to report a shooting that he should call the mayor and ask for more police money.

Mike Rhodes, the man, said he heard two men firing guns outside his north Minneapolis home at 3 p.m. local time on May 12. He knelt down and motioned to his 15-year-old son upstairs to do the same.

After that, Rhodes dialed 911. By the time the cops came, the gunmen had fled. When the two gunmen reappeared about 7 p.m., going through his neighborhood, Rhodes contacted the cops again. The cops never arrived.

The men then entered Rhodes’ yard and began scouring the grass for shell casings, as if hunting for them. As a result, Rhodes dialed 911 three times, each time around 15 minutes apart. According to Minnesota Reformer, the 911 dispatcher told him there weren’t enough cops to respond.

He then made three calls to the police agency.

“(The phone takers) informed me that if I wanted the police in my neighborhood to be more attentive, I needed to call the mayor’s office and ask for more money to finance them,” Rhodes told Minnesota Reformer.

The Minneapolis Police Department was approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Rhodes claimed he followed up with the department’s Internal Affairs office and filed a complaint. Three months later, the agency responded to his complaint. After conducting a “proper investigation,” the response notified him that it had decided not to pursue his complaint. Rhodes reportedly stated that he called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Phillipe Cunningham, a member of his district city council.

Cunningham claims that police officers have been showing up at his constituents’ houses and informing them that he has reduced the number of policemen on the force, resulting in longer response times.

Even before George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, the Minneapolis Police Department had been chastised for its handling of criminal cases. Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by a white police officer who knelt for about nine minutes on his neck. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide racial justice protests and calls to “defund the cops.” Last week, a local vote measure to replace the police with a Department of Public Safety that is “public-health focused” failed. The proposition was defeated by around 56 percent of voters.

In December of last year, This is a condensed version of the information.