Police in Houston are looking into a possible human smuggling ring after 19 people were discovered in an apartment.

After discovering 19 people living in a one-bedroom apartment in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon, police in Houston, Texas are investigating what they believe to be a human smuggling organization.

According to a press conference hosted by Assistant Police Chief Michael Skillern, Houston police responded to a report from a community member in the early afternoon of Wednesday, indicating there were between 30 and 40 people living in a “very small one-bedroom apartment.” Officers discovered 19 men and women, including one unaccompanied youngster, living in “deplorable conditions” when they knocked on the door to do a welfare check.

Concerned for their safety, the officers began escorting the 19 people out of the residence. The people were sent to supervisors and the Homeland Security Investigations [HSI] divisions because they were suspected of being involved in a human smuggling scheme.

The fate of the 19 potential victims has still to be determined after they are handed over to the HSI inquiry.

Skillern responded to queries from reporters about the state of the people in the apartment when they were discovered. There were 18 adults and one minor who “appeared to be somewhere between 13 and 16,” according to Skillern. They appeared to be of “Hispanic ancestry” and were “speaking Spanish.”

Out of the gang, law enforcement agents have failed to identify any form of “ring leader.” Skillern told reporters that they haven’t spoken to the person who rented the flat, which he claimed had been rented for about two weeks, but that he expects it to be part of the HSI’s ongoing investigation.

“At this point,” he explained, “we’re only concerned with the well-being of the people who are now residing in the apartment.”

Skillern said the 19 persons were all clothed, did not appear to be extremely emaciated or in imminent need of emergency medical attention, and did not appear to be locked in because one of them was able to open the door to officers during the welfare check. He did mention that the “extremely small” apartment had no furniture.

