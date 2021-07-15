Police in California have charged a man after discovering a “arsenal” of weapons and a “racist manifesto.”

Wesley Charles Martines, 32, of Los Gatos, Calif., was named in a news statement from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Martines was detained by Campbell Police Department officers on July 9 after a business owner reported seeing Martines on his security video “prowling in the area of East Sunny Oaks Avenue and peering into cars and a storage shed.”

According to the district attorney’s office, officers arrived on the scene quickly and were able to apprehend Martines while he was driving a truck away from the site.

Officers discovered two AR-style rifles, a Glock 9 mm handgun, and ammo when they stopped Martines’ truck and searched it. The ammunition found in Martines’ truck was “personally written” with phrases like “Cop Killer,” “To a widow from the Grim Reaper,” and “A Good Start,” according to the press announcement.

Martines was also found in possession of body armor, heroin, methamphetamine, and a pipe bomb with pellets but no explosive material, according to police.

According to the press release, “the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad assisted in ensuring the explosive device was inactive.”

Additionally, authorities uncovered a “racist” handwritten manifesto in Martines’ truck, in which he talked of wanting to “eradicate the Black, Hispanic, and Jewish populations.”

The racist and anti-Semitic writings were found in a journal, along with a plan to travel to a sporting goods store, pose up as an employee, and tie everyone up, according to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, the Campbell Police Department sent out a tweet with multiple photographs of the guns and armor found in Martines’ truck.

Officers apprehended Wesley Martines, 32, of Los Gatos, on July 9th, with assault rifles and a suspected improvised explosive device. The explosives squad from the @SCCoSheriff was dispatched to assist. For further information, see the press release from @SantaClaraDA. https://t.co/ByGH83PxkT pic.twitter.com/Kg5AtI5WwL

15 July 2021 — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice)

The Campbell Police Department was contacted for more information, but no response was received in time for publication.

