Police have identified the victims and the driver of the Wilton Manor Pride Crash.

The driver and victims of the incident at a Pride parade in South Florida over the weekend have been identified by police.

On Saturday, a vehicle plowed into a gathering of people during the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade, killing one person and injuring two more. The incident was also confirmed as an accident rather than a targeted attack on the LGBT community by police.

The individual died in the collision, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, was 75-year-old James Fahy. Jerry Vroegh, 67, and Gary Keating, 69, have been identified as the injured pedestrians.

Keating only had minor injuries, and Vroegh was released from Broward Health Medical Center.

Fred Johnson Jr., 77, has been identified as the driver of the 2011 white Dodge Ram.

Johnson, according to police, took part in the parade. Due to his inability to walk for the entirety of the procession, he was chosen to drive the lead vehicle.

As his car began to move forward in preparation for the parade’s commencement, it unexpectedly accelerated, striking the victims before colliding with a barrier.

Johnson was a member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus, as were the victims.

“We are heartbroken by the awful death and injuries that happened at the commencement of the Stonewall Pride Parade due to an unfortunate accident. We thank the community for their love and understanding while the Chorus family mourns together,” the chorus, which is mostly elderly men, said.

There have been no arrests, and the “terrible accident” is still being investigated by Fort Lauderdale Police.

In a June 20 statement, Wilton Manors Chief of Police Gary Blocker said: “The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation collaborated in investigating this incident with a goal of understanding the totality of the circumstances, and to identify if this was an accident, or an intentional act.

“Today we know yesterday’s incident was a tragic accident, and not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of individuals. We thank our community for your patience as investigators worked diligently to examine this incident to uncover the facts of this case, and to provide answers to those involved, and to our community.

“As. This is a brief summary.