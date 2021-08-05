Police have arrested a high school custodian for allegedly planning a mass shooting.

According to a news release from the Medford Police Department, 24-year-old Kristopher Clay came to the police station on July 20 with “homicidal thoughts” that he planned to act on.

An officer then took Clay, a custodian at South Medford High School, to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Unit.

Authorities in Jackson County began an investigation and discovered Clay in possession of firearms, ammo, tactical gear, and written material. Clay obtained the weapons through a variety of means, according to police, because he was prohibited from possessing firearms by a court order.

According to the police department, “the investigation revealed Clay took substantial measures to carry out a mass casualty event.”

Clay was taken into custody on August 4th. He faces charges of attempted murder, assault, attempted unlawful weapon use, tampering with evidence, and disruptive conduct. He has never been convicted of anything before.

The bail for Clay has been set at $127,500.

The police stated, “It should be remembered that Clay was in protective custody up until the point he was brought under arrest.” “The Medford Police Department wishes to express its gratitude to all of the authorities engaged in this investigation, and we are relieved that a potentially terrible tragedy was avoided.”

The school has fired Clay, and police have done a sweep of the high school to confirm that there are no active threats.

The police department and the Medford School District were contacted for additional comment, but no response was received before publication.

This year has seen an increase in the number of shootings across the country. According to the Gun Violence Archive, gun violence has resulted in over 12,000 homicides and 410 mass shootings. A mass shooting, according to the archive, occurs when at least four people are shot, either injured or dead.

This year has seen a spike in gun violence in Portland, Oregon. According to Lieutenant Greg Pashley of the Portland Police Bureau, the city has experienced about 600 gunshots in the first half of 2021.

According to the news organization, Portland is on course to have the highest number of killings in its history this year. As of, fifty killings had been reported. This is a condensed version of the information.