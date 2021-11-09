Police Double Reward for Capturing Georgia Cop Killer Following Shaquille O’Neal’s Donation

After donations from police and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of fatally shooting a Georgia police officer has been doubled.

Officials with the Henry County Police Department revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that the prize for information leading to the arrest of Jordan Jackson, 22, has been raised to $60,000.

On Monday, the total was at $30,000, thanks to $10,000 contributions from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall’s Service, as well as $5,000 contributions from Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and O’Neal.

At the news conference, Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman remarked, “I’m hoping with extra $30,000 on top of it, maybe that will assist push some people to do what needs to be done.”

In addition to being an analyst on Inside the NBA, O’Neal is the Henry County Sheriff’s Department’s director of community relations.

Jackson is accused of shooting Officer Paramhans Desai, according to the Henry County Police Department. On November 4, Desai was attending to a domestic quarrel when he was shot by Jackson, according to authorities.

Desai was in critical condition after the gunshot, according to police. On Monday, however, they reported that the cop had died as a result of his injuries.

“The Henry County Law Enforcement Family, along with Henry County Government, announce the passing of Police Officer Paramhans Desai with a grieved and heavy heart,” police stated in a Facebook statement. “Even in death, Officer Desai continues to serve by giving several organs that will save many lives.” Please keep Officer Desai’s family in your thoughts and prayers as this tragic event unfolds. Funeral plans will be announced at a later time.” The suspect, Jackson, was described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall Black male weighing roughly 165 pounds by authorities. In a white 2016 Honda Civic, he was last seen driving away from the area around Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough.

Authorities have described Jackson as “armed and dangerous.”

“I can guarantee you of this, Mr. Jordan, this is straight to you, we will not spare any expense, cost, or manpower to find you in whatever hole you’re in,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett stated at a press conference on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.