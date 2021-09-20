Police are searching for Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie after his body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park.

Brian Laundrie, 23, was last seen by family members in Florida on Tuesday and has been designated as a person of interest in the investigation. At the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in the state, dozens of officers are involved in a massive hunt for him.

The body of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was discovered on Sunday by law enforcement agents, according to the FBI, but the cause of death has yet to be determined, with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday. While the inquiry is ongoing, the undeveloped camping area will remain closed until further notice.

Gabby Petito’s lover Brian Laundrie is still on the run, and investigators believe he may hold the key to figuring out what led to her abduction and presumed death.

