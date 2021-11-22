Police are offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a pregnant woman who was killed while returning from her baby shower.

Jessica Covington, 32, was fatally shot in the head and stomach while unloading gifts after her baby shower at her northeast Philadelphia home on Saturday. According to police, the unidentified shooter was “on the lookout” for the woman and targeted her throughout the attack.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney described the incident as “very sad and heartbreaking,” and he asked for a higher reward for the individual responsible’s arrest. The reward for an arrest in a homicide case is set at $20,000 per city regulation, but after conferring with Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander authorized police to increase the prize to $50,000.

“The murder of a pregnant mother and her unborn child last night is terribly terrible,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “While it appears that this incident was pre-planned, we will not rest until this clearly dangerous individual is apprehended. I am glad that the Mayor has raised the reward for the perpetrator’s capture and conviction to $50,000.” The Philadelphia Police Department was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publishing.

According to WCAU, Covington was seven months pregnant at the time of the incident and was rushed to Einstein Medical Center. Minutes after arriving at the hospital, Covington and her unborn child were both pronounced dead.

Covington’s neighbor, Denise Wilson, told WCAU she heard “like nine bullets” and described it as a “horrific murder.”

Philadelphia is experiencing an increase in crime and is on the verge of breaking the record for the most homicides in a single year. During a press conference on Saturday night, Christine Coulter, deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, expressed her displeasure with the rising homicide rate.

Coulter stated that the city is doing "everything we can," but that they will not be able to stop someone who is "bent" on shooting someone. She went on to say that an officer was nearby when the shooting happened and discovered the woman had been shot "several times." During a press conference on Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner choked up while recounting the shooting.