Police Apprehend a Chicken Attempting to Flee From KFC.

What caused the chicken to cross the street? Of course, to avoid ending up in a three-piece chicken box.

Police in Midland, Michigan rescued a chicken spotted wandering outside of a KFC earlier this month. Officials uploaded a photo of the chicken on social media, along with an elaborate scenario fabricated by the Midland Police Department, in an attempt to locate down the bird’s owner.

The chicken was rescued on September 10, according to a primarily sarcastic Facebook post by the Midland Police Department.

The Midland Police Department joked, “[O]fficers from the Midland Police Department were summoned to the location of KFC on N. Saginaw Road for a report of someone breaking into the business.”

“The suspect was described as being short in stature and wearing white apparel with a red hood in multiple accounts. He was also described as screaming “CLUCK CLUCK BAKAWWWW!” and racing around in a frenzied state.

The chicken attempted to flee the scene as the cops came. The chicken was nabbed before he could “cross the road” because to one officer’s “lightning-fast reactions.”

“Be careful, Midland! They concluded, “We are delighted to have removed this maniac off the streets.”

While the majority of the story was obviously a prank, authorities said that a chicken had been captured outside of the famed fast-food business.

A photo attached shows an officer holding a chicken in one hand and a phone in the other outside of a KFC.

The photo was also posted to the City of Midland’s Facebook page in the hopes of reuniting the wayward bird with its owner. They also used the occasion to inform neighbors in the neighborhood of the city’s farm animal restrictions.

Midland isn’t the best area to grow hens, according to the state of Michigan.

According to an official government site, “dioxins got into the soil and river sediment near Midland and along the Tittabawassee and Saginaw Rivers because of antiquated waste treatment techniques at The Dow Chemical Company.” “Dioxins remain in the environment for a long period, even when Dow is no longer emitting these chemicals.”

“When chickens peck at the soil and eat insects from the ground, they can consume dioxins,” it continues. “ Goats, sheep, pigs, and cows are all susceptible to soil contamination. This is a condensed version of the information.