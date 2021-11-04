Police allegedly discover 25 pounds of marijuana and 13 weapons at the home of an Amish man.

On Monday, officers from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee arrested an Amish man, who now faces drug and weapons charges. At his home, he allegedly had 25 pounds of marijuana and guns.

Chris Appleby is facing four criminal charges, according to WKRN, following the execution of a search warrant. Appleby had been the subject of accusations from other Amish community members, according to detectives. Detective Jason Jantke declined to go into detail about the complaints, but said they were sufficient to conduct an investigation and obtain a search warrant after probable cause was established.

When Jantke and his partners searched his home, they were taken aback, he said.

“To tell you the truth, my partners and I were astounded by what we saw right there,” Jantke added. “Every crowd has a few bad apples, but I never imagined it would be this enormous, especially with this much marijuana.” Detectives located a greenhouse where marijuana was allegedly grown and dried, according to WKRN. Appleby was not born into the Amish community, according to detectives, but only joined a few years ago.

“He stated he moved down here seven years ago and joined the Amish community,” Jantke said after speaking with him. “All he wanted to do was kind of slow down and enjoy the Amish way of life.” Officers allegedly discovered 13 guns in Appleby’s residence in addition to the marijuana.

Tennessee does not allow medical or recreational cannabis usage, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Patients with seizures may benefit from cannabis oil that is strong in CBD and low in THC.

The group added that “possession of any amount is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 11 months, 29 days in prison, and a $2,500 fine.” “Cultivation of fewer than ten plants is a felony punishable by one to six years in prison, with the penalty increasing dramatically with each additional plant grown.” In early October, the Washington Newsday reported that agents from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida recovered 770 pounds of marijuana worth $2 million from a storage facility.

