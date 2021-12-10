Police After a man accidentally shot himself, more than 70 cats were discovered in his home.

Police discovered more than 70 cats living in a Kensington, New Hampshire, property while investigating if a gunshot wound was unintentional.

According to Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain, a guy came to Exeter Hospital on Wednesday morning seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his stomach. The man was cleaning his gun when it slipped off his workbench and fired, according to Cain.

“We got a call from the emergency room at the hospital, and they stated they had a subject there with a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” he continued. “They were perplexed because his wife took him there and no ambulance was dispatched.” Officers responded to the man and his wife’s leased home and treated it as a crime scene until it was determined that the gunshot wound was accidental.

When the authorities arrived at the property, they discovered dozens of cats of various ages, from kittens to adults.

Cain explained, “The place was filled with felines.” “There was feces and cat pee all throughout the house.” We assumed there were 30 or so cats when authorities entered the property, but now it’s in the low 70s.” Initially, it was stated that 67 cats had been saved, but the exact number is unknown.

Animal control officers from the town are still checking on the house to make sure all of the cats have been rescued.

The cat urine and feces caused ammonia levels in the residence to reach 44 parts per million. The maximum legal concentration is 25 parts per million. The house was condemned by the town due to the hazardous levels.

The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA) was contacted, and the cats were taken into custody for evaluation before being adopted out to new owners.

According to a press release from the NHSPCA, on December 8, the group began assisting police in the removal of the cats from the home.

NHSPCA Field Services Manager Steve Sprowl remarked, “The cats were living in a home that was plainly overwhelmed.” “At this time, the cats’ condition has not been determined. Our veterinarian will take care of it. This is a condensed version of the information.