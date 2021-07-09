Plumas National Forest in California has been closed due to two large wildfires.

As two lightning-sparked wildfires blaze through California, about 200 square miles of the Plumas National Forest have been closed off, according to fire information officer Pandora Valle. The fires have been raging along the million-acre forest’s eastern edge near the Nevada border.

The Associated Press said that campgrounds, cabins, and residences near Frenchman Lake were also ordered to evacuate on Friday as the state grappled with patches of low humidity and scorching temperatures. The flames were consuming dry pine, fir, and chaparral, according to Valle, who added that ridgetop and afternoon breezes were “really pushing” the wildfires.

Hundreds of firefighters, as well as aircraft, have been battling the Beckwourth Complex fires, according to the Associated Press. After only one day and night, the fire had spread to 38 square kilometers by midmorning on Friday, reducing control to 11 percent.

Several more wildfires have lately raged over Northern California, destroying dozens of homes along the way.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The huge Lava and Tennant fires were significantly controlled between the Oregon border and the northern end of the Central Valley, while improvement was recorded at the Salt Fire, with containment improving to 45 percent. The Salt Fire, which started before 11 a.m. and reached 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celsius) before 11 a.m., has destroyed 27 homes and 14 outbuildings north of Redding. The Lava Fire damaged two structures and destroyed 20 others, including 13 residences. Five structures, including two homes, were burned in the Tennant Fire.

Increased humidity in north-central Arizona halted a large wildfire that threatened the small settlement of Crown King. The lightning-caused 24.5-square-mile (63.5-square-kilometer) fire in Yavapai County was 29 percent containment. Due to recent rainfall, five national forests and state land managers have been able to reopen public access areas.

The EPA recently stated that climate change is a “key driver” of a trend that is causing “longer and more intense dry seasons that raise moisture stress on vegetation and render forests more prone to major wildfire.”

The size of a wildfire blazing near Klamath Falls in southern Oregon more than doubled overnight, according to the Statesman Journal. As of Friday morning, the fire had spread to 60 square miles (155 square kilometers), according to officials.

