Pleads Guilty as a Capitol Rioter Who Said She Wanted to Shoot Nancy Pelosi in the ‘Brain.’

Dawn Bancroft, 59, who allegedly stated during the Capitol riots that she wanted to hurt Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has consented to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with her role in the January 6 uprising.

Hundreds of people have been charged in connection with the Capitol incident, and many of them have chosen to plead guilty rather than face a protracted court procedure. Bancroft amended her plea to guilty on Tuesday, admitting that she was guilty of one of the four crimes she was facing at the time.

Bancroft told Judge Emmet Sullivan, “I would like to accept my responsibility for what I did on January 6.”

According to the records, Bancroft entered the Capitol through a shattered window and told FBI agents she was only inside for about 30 seconds. Bancroft allegedly filmed herself attempting to flee the Capitol, stating she and Diana Santos-Smith, another woman charged in the riot, “broke into the Capitol” and “done our part.”

According to a criminal complaint, Bancroft said on the video, “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain but we didn’t locate her.”

Sullivan termed the threat of murdering Pelosi “obviously unsettling,” “awful,” and “outrageous,” and wondered why it wasn’t taken seriously. Prosecutor Patrick Murphy said they opted not to prosecute her with making a threat because she said it as she was walking away from the Capitol, which Sullivan described as a “very fortunate” occurrence for Bancroft.

When Sullivan asked why she made the remark, Bancroft said it was “extremely foolish” and that it wasn’t accurate at the time.

Bancroft admitted, “I said it in a dumb, lighthearted way.” “It was a silly, stupid remark. I didn’t say it in jest.”

Bancroft told an FBI agent that she understood she was entering restricted territory when she entered through the Capitol window and that she deleted the footage she recorded inside. She also informed the FBI that she had instructed her children to remove the footage from their phones.

Bancroft faced up to a year in prison if convicted of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly or disruptive behaviour, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and marching, protesting, or picketing in a Capitol building. This is a condensed version of the information.