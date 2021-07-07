Planned Parenthood, according to Henry McMaster, lacks standing to challenge South Carolina’s abortion law.

According to the Associated Press, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is arguing that Planned Parenthood lacks standing to fight the state’s new abortion ban.

The law, which was signed by the Republican governor in February and prohibits abortions when a heartbeat is found unless certain circumstances exist, such as if the pregnancy is the product of rape, has yet to take effect. Planned Parenthood promptly filed a lawsuit, and a lower court judge attempted to put the statute on hold in the middle of the case.

In a brief filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, McMaster’s attorneys stated that stopping the statute “oversteps the bounds of federal judicial power.”

“The right to life is the most precious of rights, as well as the most fragile,” McMaster said in a statement released on Wednesday. “We must safeguard life at all costs and inconveniences,” says the author.

In order for the statute, known as the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act,” to take effect, McMaster’s petition asks appellate justices to lift the lower court’s authority over it. Around six weeks of pregnancy, a fetal heartbeat can generally be detected.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Ultrasounds are required by law to be performed on the fetus to check for a heartbeat. If heart activity is found, the abortion can only be conducted if the pregnancy is the result of incest or if the mother’s life is in jeopardy.

Attorneys for the state argued, “This Court should not condone such a judicial intrusion onto South Carolina’s legitimate sovereign interests in the form of a needless nullification of state law.” They argued that a portion like the ultrasound mandate is a “standalone provision” that “survives any invalidation of another provision.”

Other defendants, such as state Attorney General Alan Wilson, claim that the plaintiffs lack legal standing to challenge the law.

Planned Parenthood’s lawyers have yet to answer in court.

The outcome of this lawsuit could also be determined by the actions of a higher court. Following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case from Mississippi, which wants to enforce an abortion restriction after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the lower court judge has indicated that she is inclined to delay pending motions. The court will very certainly rule in favor of the plaintiff. This is a condensed version of the information.