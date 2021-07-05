Planet Fitness has issued a dress code to a woman for wearing a crop top to a gym in New Jersey.

When she donned a crop top for a workout that allegedly broke the regulations, a gym-goer revealed her experience of being dress-coded by Planet Fitness employees.

Alana Gomez-Solis’ viral film focused on the Planet Fitness location in Fairfield, New Jersey, which is billed as a “judgement-free zone.” Employees informed Gomez-Solis that her shirt was too short, so she should “bring my shirt down more and my leggings up more,” according to her.

Gomez-Solis is wearing a red crop top with the logo of Rutgers University, which she attends, and black gym leggings in the photo, an ensemble that would look at home in any gym.

She accompanied the video with the phrase, “Planet Fitness employees told me my attire breached their dress code,” in which she humorously mimed the words, “If you don’t like me, that’s great, but you know, mind your mouth.”

The gym’s dress code, according to the Planet Fitness website, only applies to “clothes that may be considered as threatening, exposing, or objectionable.” Open-toed shoes, jeans or pants with conspicuous grommets, soiled clothes, and “anything with messaging that a reasonable person may find offensive or otherwise inappropriate” are also examples of prohibited clothing, according to the gym.

The video has received over 200,000 views in the five days since it was posted, and the comments section is full with uncertainty about Planet Fitness’ behavior.

“Wait, what?” says the narrator. One viewer responded, “I honestly wore a sports bra [at Planet Fitness].”

“Isn’t this more covered up than almost everyone I see at Jersey Strong?” “Are they serious?” Another was added.

“What? A TikTok member wrote, “I literally wore a crop top and shorts to the Planet Fitness I went to the other day.”

Planet Fitness issued a statement apologizing for Gomez-Solis’ ordeal and promising to educate gym employees on the company’s dress code, which does not prohibit crop tops.

“We really regret the tragic situation that occurred at our Fairfield, NJ store.

“In this case, a staff employee inadvertently enforced a business dress code guideline. We’re collaborating closely with. This is a condensed version of the information.