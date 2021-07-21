Pit Bull Kills Man Who Climbed Through Window of Family Home

When a 66-year-old man crawled through the window of a home in Louisiana, he was assaulted by a dog.

According to WVUE, the victim was discovered at the residence in the 8700 block of S. Claiborne Avenue on Sunday, July 18 around 6:41 p.m. by the New Orleans Police Department.

Police believe he was attacked and killed by the family’s pit bull after climbing through the window of the residence.

The individual was a relative of the folks who resided at the house and was allowed to remain there, according to police.

The 66-year-old was discovered inside the residence with cuts on both arms. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

After reportedly attacking the victim, the family’s pit bull had what seemed to be blood on its body, according to New Orleans Police spokesperson Juan Barnes.

The dog was taken in by the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA).

The man’s death is still being investigated.

An update has been requested from the New Orleans Police Department.

The attack happened on the same day that a woman in El Paso, Texas was mauled by her family’s two pit bulls.

The 66-year-old woman’s body was discovered by her daughter at 6 p.m. on July 18 in the 7200 block of Royal Arms Drive in West El Paso.

Despite the fact that the cause of the attack is unknown, the El Paso Police Department stated that “all indications are that the two pit bull dogs killed the woman.”

There have been at least 11 other cases of pit bulls killing humans this year, according to National Pit Bull Victim Awareness (NPBVA), an organization that works for organisations in the United States and Canada who help victims of pit bull attacks.

According to the National Pit Bull Vaccine Association, pit bulls killed 31 people in the first nine months of 2020, or one per nine days.

Eight of the victims in the first nine months of last year were children under the age of two, with 13 others being seniors, including two who used wheelchairs.

Sara Ondrako, a trained canine behavior consultant and the founder and CEO of the American Pit Bull Foundation, recently told This website that despite being regarded of as an aggressive dog. This is a condensed version of the information.