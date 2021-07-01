Pinterest will become the first major platform to prohibit all weight-loss advertisements and images.

In an effort to prevent body shaming and harmful weight loss claims, the social media company stated on Thursday that any ads incorporating weight loss language and imagery would be prohibited from the network, effective immediately.

Pinterest wrote in a blog post that “people of all ages are encountering difficulties linked to body image and mental health around the world, particularly as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and kick-off the summer season.”

“People turn to Pinterest for ideas to create a life they love,” the piece says. “It’s a place where everyone belongs, regardless of size or shape. We’re giving Pinners the tools they need to plan for the summer and beyond without being distracted by weight reduction commercials, so they can focus on what matters most.”

Testimonials about weight loss or weight loss products, as well as language or imagery that idealizes or denigrates certain body types, will be prohibited under the revised ad policy. This covers any advertisements that mention BMI (Body Mass Index). Advertisements promoting healthy lives or fitness services will continue to be permitted as long as they do not push weight loss.

Pinterest said the latest adjustments, which were made with the help of the National Eating Disorders Association (NEAD), are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to preventing harmful eating patterns and eating disorders in children and adolescents.

Content pushing weight reduction or appetite suppressant drugs and supplements, before-and-after weight-loss imagery, body shaming, and claims of exaggerated aesthetic results were previously prohibited under the platform’s existing ad policy.

“We encourage others in the business to follow suit and recognize, once and for all, that one-size-fits-all doesn’t exist,” the company wrote.

Pinterest has been praised by the NEAD for taking new initiatives to emphasize its users’ mental health.

NEAD interim CEO Elizabeth Thompson remarked, “NEDA is encouraged by this critical move in emphasizing the mental health and well-being of Pinners, especially those impacted by diet culture, body shaming, and eating disorders.” “We hope that this worldwide policy will inspire other organizations and businesses to think about potentially damaging advertising messages and develop their own policies that will result in genuine change.”

