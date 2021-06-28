Pink and Blue Wrestlers Compete in a WWE-Style Gender Reveal Party Fight

A WWE-style wrestling competition was used to disclose the gender of an expecting baby to family and friends, with combatants dressed in pink and blue tutus representing “Team Girl” and “Team Boy,” respectively.

The participants begin the gender reveal wrestling bout by standing at opposing corners of the pink and blue ring, waiting for the referee, American television personality and former Survivor contestant Gervase Peterson, to give them the green light.

Blue takes the initiative right away, boxing Pink into a corner and striking him in the stomach.

Pink approaches Blue and kicks him in the stomach before putting him in a headlock and dragging him to the ground while the crowd cheers.

Pink appears to be on his way to winning the match as he holds Blue down for two counts—but Blue manages to get up just in time.

Pink is thrown into the ropes by Blue, who then pulls him down by his neck as he rebounds off. He rapidly celebrates before attempting, but failing, to restrain Pink. Pink rises to her feet and kicks Blue to the ground, where she grips him.

Pink grabs Blue and raises him above his shoulders—before crashing to the ground—despite Blue getting up before the referee counts to three.

The referee is distracted by something outside the ring, so Blue holds Pink down. A member of the audience takes matters into his own hands by entering the ring with a folding chair, which he uses to knock Blue out.

Although both competitors appear to be down, an audience member jumps back into the ring and throws Pink’s arm over Blue. The referee finally recognizes Pink and counts to three, pronouncing her the winner and, as a result, revealing the gender of the baby.

Ronnie Carlson shared the video on Facebook, where it has received 1.6 million views, and on Twitter, where it has received 1.5 million views.

Even those who aren't supporters of the gender reveal party concept appreciated the video, as Twitter user Jordan Roca put it: "Not a big fan of the whole fad BUT this was awesome." There was no one killed in an explosion, therefore it was a good clean wrestling drama.