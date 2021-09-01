Pilots Fly Through Hurricane Ida, Reaching the Storm’s Eye in Terrifying Video

Beware, nervous flyers: a video of two pilots fighting Hurricane Ida has gone viral on Facebook. Since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Hunters initially published the terrifying video on Sunday, it has received over 718,000 views and nearly 6,000 reactions.

NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters employ specially equipped aircraft to fly directly into hurricanes, collecting vital meteorological data in the process.

“There are atmospheric conditions in tropical storms that make them essentially safe to fly through with a solid airplane and well-trained crew,” NOAA meteorologist Jack Parrish told This website last month.

“It’s bumpy at times,” Parrish added, “but we’re fully fastened and secure in the cabin.” “Getting through these tough places is critical in order to acquire the highest surface winds and lowest pressure to send to the National Hurricane Center.”

“We train our crews to be quick thinkers and to be able to react to rapidly changing situations,” said Paul Flaherty, NOAA Flight Director and Meteorologist. Still, there are reasons why most people would not intentionally fly a plane through a cyclone eyewall, and that is something we should never forget.”

The video of the Hurricane Hunters at work has gone viral on social media, with many people astonished by the tough conditions the pilots face.

The pilots are seen managing the strong turbulence induced by the storm in footage shot from the backseat of the plane. The harsh conditions make it difficult to see anything outside their windows.

The scene changes about 45 seconds into the video when the pilots get in the storm’s eye. The unsteady conditions start to improve, as a blue sky appears above. Viewers get a sight of the storm’s heart, as massive, sweeping clouds encircle the jet.

Hundreds of viewers went to the comments section, expressing a range of emotions from awe to fear.

One reader said, “There [aren’t] enough motion sickness pills to get me on the plane.”

The footage was praised as “one of nature’s most beautiful spectacles” by another.

Many others referred to the plane’s pilots as “heroes.”

The film was captured on August 29 from the NOAA Hurricane Hunters’ WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 aircraft, according to the caption on the video. This is a condensed version of the information.