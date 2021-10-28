Photos show that staff members were given lap dances by high school students.

As part of homecoming week celebrations, a Kentucky school has opened an investigation into an incident in which students lap danced for staff members.

On social media, pictures have emerged of Donald Mobelini, the principle of Hazard High School and the mayor of Perry County, and other staff members being given an intimate dance by male students masquerading as scantily clad women.

Other photographs on the school’s official athletic Facebook page show other male students paddling each other during the homecoming week events, as well as girls dressed in “Hooters” costumes.

The photographs were taken down from the school’s official Facebook page, but they have now gone viral.

Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent Sondra Combs stated in a statement that an investigation had been begun into the “inappropriate student-led activities” and that disciplinary action had been taken.

“We are not able to release any further information regarding the facts of the suspension since it is a personnel concern,” Combs said.

“We attempt to encourage creativity in our pupils, but it was sadly taken too far this time.

“Students, faculty, and the school community were invited to participate in Homecoming celebrations. All of the activities were meant to be enjoyable and lighthearted, however they did not turn out that way “Combs have been added.

“The lighthearted action simply got out of hand at the end of the day, and we apologize for that. We will work hard in the future to maintain the cheerful, enjoyable spirit of school activities while avoiding inappropriate behavior.” One of individuals who condemned the school personnel for allowing the incident to happen was Nema Brewer, a co-founder of the public education group Ky. 120 United.

“Right now, public education is under a lot of scrutiny. This sort of thing isn’t helpful. In fact, it’s repulsive. They appear to be sexualizing teenagers and young adults “The Lexington Herald-Leader reported on Brewer’s comments.

The Kentucky Department of Education is also aware of the event at Hazard High School, according to a statement.

Superintendents are required by state law to report any cases of educator misconduct to the Education Professional Standards Board, according to the department.

