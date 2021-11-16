Photos Show Over a Ton of Meth and Cocaine Worth $53 Million Seized in Texas.

Border agents in Texas recently intercepted nearly a ton of methamphetamine and cocaine worth $53 million, according to new photos.

The photographs of the seized narcotics were shared on Twitter and in a news release on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website.

Border agents seized methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $53,200,000 in the last several days, according to CBP.

CBP inspectors halted a 2013 Kenworth tractor at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, on November 12 and conducted the first seizure. According to the press announcement, the tractor’s manifest revealed that it was transporting a supply of fresh cauliflower from Mexico to the United States.

CBP agents submitted the tractor for further investigation as it crossed the US-Mexico border. CBP officials discovered 412 units of suspected methamphetamine and 50 packages of suspected cocaine hidden within the truck’s cauliflower load after using a canine and a “non-intrusive imaging system examination,” according to the announcement.

The 412 parcels included nearly a ton of methamphetamine, while the 50 additional containers had over 110 pounds of cocaine, according to CBP.

In a press statement, CBP stated, “The narcotics had an estimated street value of $53,096,364.”

CBP officials made another seizure later that night after stopping a 2012 Ford E-350 at the same bridge. According to CBP, the truck was on its way from Mexico with a supply of seat cushions. CBP agents discovered almost 1,000 pounds of marijuana within 400 distinct parcels after the vehicle was searched by dogs and the same “non-intrusive imaging system inspection.” According to CBP, the marijuana has a street value of more over $200,000.

“The narcotics had a total estimated street value of $53,299,099,” according to CBP.

The narcotics were turned over to special agents of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations for further examination after being confiscated by CBP agents.

“Attempts to transport contraband through commercial supply networks are on the rise,” said Alberto Flores, director of the Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP’s continuing zealous enforcement and commitment to border security operations has resulted in significant narcotics seizures at our cargo facilities.” CBP made an announcement earlier this month. This is a condensed version of the information.