Photos and videos from tornadoes in Iowa and Minnesota show devastation.

Tornadoes swept over Iowa and Minnesota, destroying wrecked vehicles and the carapaces of houses, according to photos and videos posted on social media.

In Hartland, Minnesota, one video shows damaged houses that have caved in as a result of tornadoes.

We're getting our first look at storm damage in the Hartland, Minnesota area.

Another video shows a scary black tornado on the side of the road near Atlantic, Iowa.

Atlantic was hit by a tornado just a few minutes ago. The tornado that hit the I-80 highway on Wednesday was reported by the Des Moines Register.

A dark sky and a truck fully overturned by the wind can be seen in another video near Atlantic, while another photo shows cars crashed on a route devoid of human life.

Macy Meyer, a Channel 8 ABC anchor, shared a video of the wind outside her office.

"HOLY COW, HOLY COW, HOLY COW, Here's a view from right outside our #LNK station. It was difficult to see more than a few feet ahead of you. Wind gusts of 93 miles per hour were reported at the Lincoln airport. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE SAFE!" she penned

Here’s a view from right outside our #LNK station. It was difficult to see more than a few feet ahead of you. Wind gusts of 93 miles per hour were reported at the Lincoln airport.

Another video from Albert Lea, Minnesota, shows a vacant street being battered by strong winds and rain. Other Minnesota footage show massive lightning bolts as well as snow blizzards.

With a severe line of storms moving from east to west, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for most of western and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Hundreds of power disruptions were reported around the country.