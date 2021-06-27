Photos and videos from the Miami Beach building collapse show the Champlain Towers reduced to rubble.

After a 12-story skyscraper in Florida partially fell early Thursday morning, a large search-and-rescue operation is underway.

The Miami Beach Police Department verified on Twitter that a portion of Champlain Towers, a condo complex located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, had collapsed.

The department tweeted that “multiple police and fire organizations from across Miami-Dade are assisting.”

Authorities have not said how many people may have been injured, but a firefighter on the scene was heard claiming there are several casualties, according to the Miami Herald.

Several people resorted to social media to share photos and videos of the damage at the collapse site:

