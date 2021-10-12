Photo of Gadsden Flag Hung From Southwest Airlines Cockpit Attempts to Discredit Claims

A photo of a Gadsden flag reportedly flying from the cockpit of a Southwest Airlines plane has gone viral, as conservatives continue to claim that the airline’s recent major cancellations and delays are the result of employees protesting the company’s vaccine mandate.

Southwest Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association have all refuted that the disruption was caused by employees staging a walkout because they had to take the vaccine (SWAPA). But that hasn’t stopped a number of notable figures from alleging a cover-up.

Right-wing pundit Benny Johnson first shared the photo of the yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” banner on Twitter on Monday.

“A photo of a grounded Southwest plane flying a Gadsden flag from the cockpit was just provided to me. Southwest and other airlines’ hero pilots deserve our support “While the image of the flag was being posted, Johnson tweeted.

“True patriots in the tradition of the American Freedom Fighters. Don’t Step On My Toes. They are blessed by God.” It’s unknown when or when the photo was taken, whether it was shot from a Southwest plane, or who sent it to Johnson. Southwest Airlines’ representative informed The Washington Newsday that they have no comment or information because they are unable to verify the image’s features. Johnson was reached out to for comment.

“I wonder if the air traffic controllers or the weather hung this flag out the copilot’s window?” tweeted Nevada State Assemblyman Jim Wheeler.

—a reference to Southwest’s blame of air traffic control issues and inclement weather for the delays.

