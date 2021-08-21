Phil Valentine, a conservative radio talk show host who criticized vaccines, died of COVID.

Phil Valentine, a longtime conservative radio presenter who spent most of the epidemic casting doubt on the efficiency of masks and vaccines, died on Saturday at the age of 61 after a long fight with COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened to inform the death of our host and friend Phil Valentine. In a Facebook post, SuperTalk 99.7 WTN said, “Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers.”

During a live broadcast about 4 p.m. local time, Valentine’s friends and coworkers reported that the host’s brother, Mark Valentine, confirmed his death this afternoon.

Valentine was hospitalized owing to virus-related issues after confirming his positive COVID-19 test on July 11. Toward the end of July, he was put on a ventilator.

Valentine discussed his ailment with listeners of The Phil Valentine Show before it turned severe. He said, “I guess I’m on the other side of it.” “It appears that I am moving forward, but not in a straight path… It’s just one of those things that happens from time to time. I don’t want things to go on much longer.”

For decades, the outspoken radio presenter has been a prominent conservative voice in Nashville. Valentine questioned the coronavirus vaccination for the most of the epidemic, casting doubt on its safety and efficacy, and was a vocal opponent of mask mandates.

Valentine’s family informed listeners after his hospitalization that he now sees immunizations as vital and regrets his prior opinions.

“While Phil has never been a ‘anti-vaxxer,’ he regrets not being more forcefully ‘Pro-Vaccine,’ and looks forward to being able to more vehemently promote that viewpoint as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,” the family said in a statement. “PLEASE GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.