PG&E is being investigated for the Dixie Blaze and is being held ‘criminally liable’ for the California Zogg Fire.

Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation (PG&E) might face criminal penalties in connection with the 2020 Zogg Fire, and the company is still being investigated after acknowledging earlier this month that its equipment may have ignited the huge Dixie Fire that is still burning in California.

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett stated on Thursday evening that she believes PG&E is “criminally accountable” for the Zogg Fire, which killed four people and burned hundreds of houses.

Bridgett stated that on the 27th anniversary of the Zogg Fire, a “filing decision” will be made against the power company, which is the largest in the United States, but she did not elaborate on the charges that could be filed.

In a statement, Bridgett’s office said, “This fire killed four individuals, damaged several houses and other structures, killed wildlife, and hurt our community.”

“During this current drought and harsh wildfire season, I hope this information raises awareness of the significance of fire prevention.”

PG&E issued a statement in response to Bridgett’s declaration, calling the fire’s effects “heartbreaking” and acknowledging that “nothing can mend the hearts of families who have lost so much.”

The firm, on the other hand, stated that it “has addressed civil claims with Shasta County and continues to reach settlements with individual victims and their families touched by the Zogg Fire,” and that it does not believe that “criminal charges are appropriate given the facts of this case.”

In March 2021, fire investigators determined that the Zogg Fire was caused when a gray pine tree fell onto a PG&E transmission line, prompting the counties of Shasta and Tehama to sue the power corporation, saying that the tree had been tagged for removal in 2018.

The massive fire in California finally destroyed 204 homes and burned 56,338 acres, covering an area of 87.5 square miles, or 20 square miles larger than Washington, D.C.

PG&E has had a number of problems in recent years after being tied to faulty or obsolete equipment that allegedly caused fires all around California.

After pleading guilty to more than 80 charges of involuntary manslaughter after its equipment was accused for igniting the Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and damaged 10,000 houses, the power company filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.