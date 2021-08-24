Pfizer’s FDA approval, according to Dr. Fauci, will result in “a lot more” COVID vaccine mandates.

Following the US Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, said on Tuesday that he expects “a lot more” COVID-19 vaccine requirements (FDA).

“You’re going to see a lot more [vaccine]mandates because there will be institutions and groups who were previously unwilling to enforce immunizations, who will now feel much more empowered to do so,” Fauci said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“Organizations, enterprises, colleges, and universities might all fall under this category. We’re already seeing it with the military,” Fauci added.

Fauci, who is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, made similar remarks on NBC News’ Today show on Tuesday morning.

“There will be much more enthusiasm in mandating immunizations, be it in firms, places of employment, universities, colleges, and the military,” Fauci said after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

During his appearance on the Today show, Fauci also predicted that as a result of the FDA approval, the number of vaccines will rise.

“According to a survey, roughly 30% of people who haven’t gotten vaccinated and have been hesitant to get vaccinated have said that if they obtain what they consider the FDA’s stamp of approval, the final imprimatur, they will seriously consider being vaccinated,” Fauci said. “I believe that all of this will considerably add to the number of people who are vaccinated.”

