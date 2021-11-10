Pfizer’s CEO calls anti-vaccination activists “criminals” who have “cost millions of lives.”

During a speech on Tuesday, the CEO of Pfizer Inc. had harsh words for people who spread vaccine falsehoods.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told the CEO of the Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C.-based think group, that he considered the spreaders of this misinformation to be criminals. He also accused them for COVID-19’s loss of “millions of lives.”

Bourla stated, “Those folks are crooks.” “They aren’t awful individuals. They’re criminals because they’ve claimed the lives of millions of people.” Furthermore, Bourla emphasized that the only way to end the pandemic era is for more people to be vaccinated.

“Honestly, hesitancy to immunizations is the only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life,” he stated.

Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, officially dubbed “Comirnaty,” was one of the first to get emergency approval for use by the general population, alongside vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. In August, the FDA formally authorized Pfizer’s formula, opening the stage for a wave of tighter vaccination mandates in the United States.

Despite mandatory vaccination and widespread availability of dosages, millions of Americans remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Most health professionals blame this on the proliferation of misinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines on the internet, which has led many people in the United States to doubt their efficacy, safety, and adverse effects.

According to The New York Times, over 79 percent of adults in the United States have had at least one dose of a vaccine, with 68 percent completely immunized. The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged 5-11 in late October, paving the stage for more rapid rises in vaccination rates. Only 67 percent of the population in the United States has received at least one dosage, with only 58 percent fully vaccinated.

The Biden White House recently asked on elementary schools to start running vaccination clinics for their kids in light of Pfizer’s vaccine approval for younger children. These schools are also being requested to conduct discussions with members of their communities in order to disseminate accurate vaccine information and prevent the spread of misinformation.

