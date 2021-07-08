Pfizer Plans to Begin Clinical Trials for a Booster Shot to Treat Delta Variant in August.

Pfizer has announced that clinical trials for a booster shot that provides immunity against the COVID-19 Delta form, which is responsible for the majority of new infections, will begin in August.

Two doses of the existing vaccine, according to the manufacturer, appear to provide protection against the Delta form. A third treatment, according to Pfizer, could extend a person’s immunity against COVID-19 and the Delta version.

According to US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, the variation is rapidly spreading across the country and poses a major risk to those who have not been vaccinated. He described the mutation as “extremely transmissible.”

In a July 2 PBS NewsHour interview, Murthy claimed, “It will very quickly become the dominant variety in the United States.” He did say, however, that the current COVID-19 vaccinations provide a significant level of protection against the variation.

According to USA TODAY, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes that the Delta variation is currently responsible for over half of all new COVID-19 infections in the United States.

Citizens and health care professionals in the United States are concerned that the variation could contribute to a wave of new infections following the Fourth of July weekend. President Joe Biden expressed concern on Friday that “people will die” if they attend massive gatherings where few people have been vaccinated.

While Biden stated that the variant was “unlikely” to cause additional lockdowns, he did not totally rule out the possibility.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.