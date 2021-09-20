Pfizer claims that the COVID vaccine is safe and effective in children aged 5 to 11.

Pfizer stated in a press release on Monday that the two-dose vaccine, developed with BioNTech in Germany, had a “favorable safety profile and substantial neutralizing antibody responses” in the age range.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla remarked, “Hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from throughout the world have received our COVID-19 vaccination during the past nine months.”

“We are eager to extend the vaccine’s protection to this younger population, subject to regulatory approval, particularly as we follow the Delta variant’s transmission and the significant threat it poses to youngsters.

“In the United States, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have increased by roughly 240 percent since July, highlighting the public health importance of vaccination. These trial results provide a good foundation for obtaining FDA approval of our vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, and we intend to submit them as soon as possible to the FDA and other regulators.”

