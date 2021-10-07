Petito Lawyer: Brian Laundrie Used Gabby’s Credit Card to Get Home and Flee the Police.

Brian Laundrie allegedly took Gabby Petito’s credit card and used it to travel home and flee from police, according to the Petito family’s lawyer.

“[Laundrie] escaped, he grabbed her credit card, he used her credit card to get home, and then he ran from the police,” Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford said on Tuesday’s Dr. Phil show.

“He got home on her credit card and then escaped from the cops,” Stafford continued. “That’ll reveal a lot about what he was thinking at the time.” “I’m not sure what tale he’ll try to tell, but it won’t make any sense when you put it together with his behavior from that point forward – that he’s running, that he’s hiding, that he’s trying to deceive everyone around him,” Stafford stated during the interview.

Stafford was contacted by Washington Newsday for additional comment, but did not respond right away.

The FBI in Denver reported on September 23 that the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming had issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, charging him of bank card fraud. The warrant did not specify which bank card he was accused of using fraudulently.

“While this order permits law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners around the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the FBI in Denver said in a press release announcing the warrant.

Stafford’s remarks came during a manhunt for Laundrie following Petito’s death, which the Teton County Coroner’s Office deemed a homicide. Laundrie had already been identified as a suspect in Petito’s disappearance.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing earlier this month, claiming that they last saw him on September 14th. They assumed he went for a hike in the Carlton Reserve in Florida. The Laundrie family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told NewsNationNow on Tuesday that the family had altered their minds about when they last saw their son.

The Laundries earlier stated that they last saw him on September 14, based on “their recollection of specific circumstances,” Bertolino told NewsNationNow.

The Mustang was confirmed to be in the Laundrie after further conversation with the FBI. This is a condensed version of the information.