Pete Buttigieg says he’d go with Jeff Bezos or Richard Branson in space, but it’s out of his budget.

Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary, claimed he would join Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s space tourism missions “in a heartbeat,” but the cost is out of his reach.

Buttigieg said he was looking forward to seeing Bezos’ launch on Tuesday and believes space tourism is a clear future trend. He stated that he would like to go, but that it is unlikely.

“I’d jump in a heartbeat.” Buttigieg told the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., “I think it’s such fantastic stuff.” “I don’t think airfare, or spacefare, or whatever you want to call it, will ever be in my budget.

The trip was made by Bezos, the founder of Amazon, on the first flight of his rocket business Blue Origin, making him the second billionaire in less than a week to fly his own spaceship. For a spot on the airplane, Bezos organized a multimillion-dollar auction.

Virgin Galactic has already received over 600 reservations for $250,000 space flights after its founder Richard Branson became the first to launch earlier this month in the hunt for space tourist dollars.

Despite his own enthusiasm, Buttigieg acknowledged Tuesday that the federal government would confront hurdles in the years ahead in assuring the safety of space passengers and the general public, a duty that his department’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation will be responsible for.

He said, “I believe there will be a lot more where this came from.” “Everyone realizes it will be some time before we reach the level of commercial aviation travel where you can anticipate 100 percent safety onboard. But, whatever risks those early flyers chose to take, we must ensure that those on the ground and in the airspace are not endangered.

“It’s extremely exciting, but it’s just one of many things we’ll be able to do in the 2020s since we weren’t constructed for a lot of private space travel.”