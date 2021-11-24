Pervis Payne: Who Is He? Due of his intellectual disability, a Tennessee inmate was released from death row.

Pervis Payne was released from death row when a Tennessee judge ruled that he was mentally ill.

Payne, 54, was found guilty of murdering Charisse Christopher, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie Jo in 1987. Nicholas, Christopher’s three-year-old son, was also stabbed but survived.

Payne, on the other hand, has maintained his innocence for more than three decades. He said authorities he was seeing his girlfriend at an apartment complex in Millington when he stumbled across the victims and tried to help them. When the cops arrived, he said he panicked and bolted.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan annulled Payne’s two death sentences on Tuesday.

Shortly after entering the courtroom, Payne embraced his attorney, Kelley Henry, and began to cry. “He simply kept saying thank you,” Henry told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The judge’s decision came after Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said last week that the state’s plans to execute Payne would be scrapped.

“A state-hired expert could not say that Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability,” Weirich stated.

“While the evidence of Payne’s guilt has never altered or lessened,” she added, “the statutes relating to purported intellectual handicap and the death punishment have changed.”

In 2002, the United States Supreme Court held that executions of intellectually handicapped people were illegal, citing the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

However, until Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill earlier in 2021 making the state’s legislation forbidding the execution of the intellectually impaired retroactive, convicts in the state had no procedural means to reopen their case and assert an intellectual disability claim.

Payne’s lawyers filed a plea to halt his execution the day after the statute was passed. IQ test data, school records, expert findings, and testimonies from family members, instructors, employers, and others who knew Payne were all included in the petition.

Weirich’s office is now requesting that Payne be re-sentenced to two consecutive life terms. “This would be a grave injustice to Mr. Payne, who is innocent and should never have been sentenced to death,” Henry added.

Skahan will decide if the penalties should be carried out. This is a condensed version of the information.