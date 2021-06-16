People Who Knew Murderers Reveal the Warning Signs They Didn’t See

It’s not every day that you find out someone you know is a killer, yet one online conversation has over 3,000 responses with examples of just that.

Those on the popular Reddit subreddit “Ask Reddit” frequently ask unusual questions, and this time, users who knew a murderer were urged to talk about the warning signals they overlooked earlier.

“People who knew murderers before they killed someone, what red signals did you miss at the time?” questioned Reddit user white-cherries, who called for “Serious Replies Only” responses.

The answers revealed riveting information ranging from memories of “sociopath stares” to a complete lack of caution signs, making the news all the more shocking.

“I worked with [a killer]all the way up until he killed his pregnant wife and their children. “Can’t say it was so much missed signs as indications that are much more disturbing in retrospect,” Serenidade said on Reddit.

“On the surface, he appeared to be a pleasant, if awkward, individual. He’d strike up a conversation with me in the workplace breakroom, nearly always moaning about his wife and the stress he was experiencing at home. He portrayed it as casual conversation, but it was evident that he couldn’t get it out of his head.

“He offered to mow the grass when a mutual coworker and I moved into a rented house together. We hadn’t yet put up curtains, and I was putting clothes away in my new bedroom when I saw he was outside, lawn mower running, but just standing there staring at me through the window. “It freaked me out,” they added.

Honigbiene 92, a Reddit member, had a similar experience with staring, which a commentator nicknamed the “sociopath stare.”

“A person I knew attempted to murder someone, and one thing I observed about them was their tendency to stare at individuals they didn’t like,” Honigbiene 92 remarked. They had done it a bunch in school and it was always really weird when you would catch them staring at you, they always pretended it never happened.”

“My sister’s fiancĂ© murdered her,” shared Reddit user backaritagain. “Red flags? Well, not really except he was suddenly into many things that my sister was into. Like 1000000% became his persona. He wasn’t his own person as was super clingy and needy. Found out a few weeks before he killed her. This is a brief summary.