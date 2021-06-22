People who get vaccinated at Walgreens will receive a $25 incentive.

Starting Tuesday, anyone who are immunized against the virus will receive a $25 store credit from the drugstore chain.

For individuals who have a myWalgreens account, the Walgreens Cash reward will be available right after the shot. If you don’t have a Walgreens account, you can get a $25 gift card after your immunization.

Parents of children aged 12 to 15 who receive the vaccine will be able to redeem the incentive on their children’s behalf.

The offer is valid in stores and online at Walgreens.com from Tuesday, June 22 to Saturday, June 26.

“In support of President Biden’s National Month of Action, Walgreens is providing an added incentive to urge more individuals to acquire a COVID-19 vaccine,” the company stated in a statement.

As part of the National Month of Action, the drugstore chain has also extended pharmacy hours on Fridays in June, with the “goal of offering greater flexibility for walk-in vaccinations.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 150.5 million Americans were fully vaccinated against coronavirus as of June 21. (CDC). At least 45 percent of the population in the United States has been fully vaccinated, and 53 percent has received at least one dose.

According to the CDC, over 65 percent of American adults had received one or more shots as of Monday.

However, vaccination rates have dropped in recent weeks, triggering a flurry of incentives across the United States.

Individuals who opt to get vaccinated in several areas, such as Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Ohio, can participate for a chance to win a $1 million lottery. Many states have offered four-year college scholarships, new automobiles, and other incentives to people who get vaccinated.

Corporations are also offering some rewards to vaccinated Americans. Shake Shack has given out free french fries, Krispy Kreme has handed out donuts and Target will give customers a $5 gift card. Budweiser has said if enough Americans get vaccinated by July 4, it will give away hundreds of millions of beers.

President Joe Biden has stated his goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of American adults with at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot by July 4.