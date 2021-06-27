People trapped beneath rubble as rescuers try to save them in a Miami Beach building collapse.

According to reports, several individuals are still trapped beneath the wreckage of a Miami Beach apartment complex that collapsed early Thursday morning.

At before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, a part of the Champlain Towers, a condo complex located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, fell, killing at least one person.

The Miami Beach Police Department verified the event on Twitter, writing that “multiple police and fire departments from across Miami-Dade are assisting” in the search.

At least one person has died in the building fall, according to numerous sources who responded to the scene, and multiple people, including a little kid, have been retrieved from the rubble.

Later that morning, ABC affiliate WPBF’s Jossie Carbonare reported that residents were still trapped under the rubble, according to Miami Beach Police.

The partial collapse of the apartment building on 88th and Collins on the ocean side occurred just before 1 a.m., according to Miami Beach Police. According to reports, rescue activities are being carried out with caution because the standing piece is shifting. @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/yfC1DZwn61 @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/yfC1DZwn61 @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/yfC1DZwn61 @

June 24, 2021 — Jossie Carbonare WPBF25 (@wpbf jossie)

“According to reports, rescue activities are being carried out with caution because the standing piece is shifting. Carbonare tweeted, “There are also persons under the rubble.”

The Miami Beach Police Department has been contacted for comment and confirmation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.