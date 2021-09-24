People Sliding in a Malfunctioning Las Vegas Wheel in Terrifying Videos

Last weekend, some 150 people became caught on the world’s largest observation wheel after it stopped revolving due to a technical issue.

Millions of Tiktok users are now watching film that shows what it was like to be a trapped passenger, including those who were heaped against the window of one pod after it tipped and sending them all plummeting.

“The High Roller Observation Wheel was paused during its spin on Friday night due to a network connectivity issue with one of the cabins,” Caesars Entertainment stated in a statement to local TV station KSNV. At the time, there were approximately 150 individuals on board.

“Within 90 minutes, engineers had repaired the network issue, the wheel had started rotation, and all passengers had safely disembarked and received refunds.”

The wheel, according to Clark County Fire Department spokesperson Billy Samuels, includes an automatic function that stops the ride if a pod tilts too much.

Many passengers are also posting their own accounts of the glitch on social media, garnering millions of views.

@mrs.christen’s TikTok video has received over 334,000 likes. She commented, “Spent all day getting my husband to go on the world’s tallest ferris wheel, 550 feet in the air,” with the popular “Oh No” music accompanying her footage.

The Linq’s high roller is surrounded by @mrs.christen’s, who have been trapped on top for nearly 2 hours. All they’d say was that they were working on it. #lasvegas #neveragain Oh no, Kreepa says.

She and her husband were not in the damaged pod, but she claims they “were stranded at the very top for over two hours.” A loudspeaker statement can be heard in her clip, stating that the journey was “delayed.”

However, that video was modest in comparison to others on social media. TikToker @esmyyyyyy was in the slanted pod, and her recordings have been seen over 7 million times since they were posted two days ago. “I was there, too,” she says in a clip that combines her photographs with footage from @mrs.christen. “However, my bubble thing was the source of everyone’s annoyance. This is a condensed version of the information.