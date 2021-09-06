People in Garland are being urged to report acts of violence against people seeking abortions in Texas.

As Texas implements the nation’s most restrictive anti-abortion rights law, which essentially deputizes citizens to report abortions that occur after six weeks, US Attorney General Merrick Garland is stepping up efforts to protect people seeking abortion access and other reproductive health services.

“When an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is attacked, the department will give federal law enforcement support,” Garland said in a statement on Monday. “We will not accept violence, physical obstruction, or property damage against persons seeking or providing reproductive health services in violation of the [Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act of 1994] FACE Act.”

As many states look to Texas as a model for restricting abortion access, Garland said he has gone out to US Attorneys’ Offices and FBI field offices in Texas and across the country to explore FACE Act enforcement efforts.

Last Monday, the United States Supreme Court voted 5-4 to allow the new Texas legislation to go into effect. It prohibits doctors from terminating pregnancies when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which occurs around six weeks after fertilization. Many women are unaware that they are pregnant that early in their pregnancies, according to opponents, thus the rule is overly burdensome.

The court left room for more debate, allowing the law to go into force last week despite the fact that it is still being challenged in court on issues.

The FACE Act, also known as the Access Act, permits individuals to peacefully demonstrate outside of abortion clinics while simultaneously imposing federal criminal penalties on those who impede access, make threats of violence, or stalk clinic workers, among other things.

The Texas law allows for a “private right of action” against health-care providers who conduct abortions after the time limit has expired, which is effectively a civil penalty rather than a criminal one. Private persons can file lawsuits for $10,000 or more in damages against anyone who assists in the facilitation of an illegal abortion.

Texas Right to Life, a pro-life organization that supports the bill, has already developed a website encouraging people to report anyone who breaks the new six-week rule.

President Joe Biden, a Catholic Democrat, has promised to challenge the Texas bill at the federal level.

“This draconian Texas law is obviously unconstitutional. This is a condensed version of the information.