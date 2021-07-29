‘People don’t want to work for poverty wages,’ says a union leader, refuting claims of a labor shortage in the United States.

Employers in the retail, restaurant, and tourism industries in the United States are actively advertising job opportunities more than a year after pandemic-related shutdowns prompted jobless claims to soar, despite what has been commonly referred to as a “labor shortage.”

Across the country, “Now Hiring” banners can be seen in store windows, and some firms are willing to interview potential new employees within minutes of receiving a job enquiry. Others have abruptly closed their doors when they were unable to fill worker shifts.

According to Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the United States does not have a “labor” shortage (UFCW). The issue, he added, is the disparity between what companies are ready to pay and what workers are willing to work for, an issue that has been exacerbated by the threat of the coronavirus.

Perrone told This website, “I don’t think there’s a labor shortage.” “I believe there is a salary shortage, particularly in retail.”

As the head of the UFCW, a union that represents workers in the supermarket, retail, food packing, and food processing industries, among others, Perrone has been involved in worker unions for more than four decades and advocates on behalf of an estimated 1.3 million people in North America. Workers in his union earn around 20% more than nonunion workers, and they have superior benefits, he claims.

According to a data released by the United States Department of Labor earlier this month, there were around 9.2 million job opportunities in the United States by the end of May. Some have stated that Americans who used to work in minimum wage jobs have lost interest in doing so, but Perrone disagrees.

“This isn’t a job where they’re working outside digging ditches,” Perrone explained. “No one wants to work for pennies on the dollar.”

While Perrone believes that increases in unemployment benefits included in federal stimulus packages “further exacerbate the problem,” he does not think that the worker shortage is due to Americans preferring to live off their jobless checks rather than return to work.

“Before the stimulus program, we were having the same problems,” he explained.

The White House has intimated that pay could be a factor in the worker’s decision in recent weeks. This is a condensed version of the information.